Protect yourself from lawsuits by paying attention to the legal ramifications of having a Web site: your logo, brand, privacy policy and more.

May 1, 2000 4 min read

Covering your legal bases is one of the most important things to do for your e-business. If you don't pay enough attention to all the various legal aspects of your Web business, you could end up finding yourself in engaged in litigation or even losing your most valuable assets, such as your logo, brand name or even the site itself.

Doing business on the Web is fundamentally different from setting up shop in the real world, in that on the Web, all the assets you purchase, create, own and operate to generate business and revenue consist of intellectual property rights-such as copyrights, trademarks, patents and trade secrets," says Jerry Spiegel, a member of Frankfurt, Garbus, Klein & Selz in New York City. As a result, you will have to align yourself with a reputable lawyer, preferably one that understands intellectual property rights and the Internet.

Use your contacts to find a one that's right for you, or try www.findlaw.com , a Web site that not only offers names of law firms (which are organized by region) that specialize in specific issues, but also lawyers that cater to small businesses. You can also retrieve a large amount of legal information on the site, including legal news; a guide for starting and running a small business written by an attorney; and specially selected Web sites, government doc-uments and articles specifically chosen to help you run your e-business.

