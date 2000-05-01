Turbo-Charge Your Site

With almost 60 million households in the United States linked to the Net, you'd be stupid not to find ways to grab a piece of the action with a site that really hums.

While virtually anyone who knows how to work a word processor seems to have a book out on how to design an e-commerce site these days, much less emphasis has been placed on drawing traffic to those sites. Any business with a Web site realizes it's not enough to simply "plant a flag" and hope for the best. It takes real effort to get people to drop what they're doing and take a look at what you have to offer.

According to a recent study from trade organization Shop.org, business-to-consumer e-commerce reached $33.1 billion in 1999.