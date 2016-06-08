Funding Roundup: These Startups Got Investors' Blessing

June 8, 2016 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Funding is one thing for which every entrepreneur look for. Funding infuses life their startups. In this emerging ecosystem, we very often hear about the startup funding news and if you have missed any of them, here is a quick roundup for you.

Kae Capital Invested In P2P marketplace

Within 6 months of its launch, this Mumbai-based peer to peer buying and selling app managed to grab the attention of the investor. ListUp, a startup which focuses on P2P exchange of second hand goods today announced that it had secured $0.5 million in its seed round of funding led by Kae Capital with participation from Kunal Shah, Chairman, Freecharge Tandon Group’s Owner Sandeep Tandon.

Founded by Sumit Gupta, Pulkit Gupta and Saurabh Jain, Startup aims to make buying and selling easier for its users with the help of technology. Startup reduces the gap between contacting the seller and meeting them in person by allowing them to discover the goods, being sold in a neighbourhood on its app.

This FinTech Startup Secures $2 Million from Kalaari Capital

CreditVidya, a Financial Technology startup has announced that it has secured $2 million from Kalaari Capital as a part of their Series A funding. The existing investors Paragon Ventures’ Siddharth Parekh and other key employees of CreditVidya have invested an extra one crore as a part of this round. The venture plans to infuse this fund in strengthen their technology, data science team and to build product on customers feedbacks.

This B2B platform is founded in 2013 to help lenders make critical decisions based on credit scores assigned to new-to-credit and thin file customers, through leveraging non-traditional data sources.

Helpshift Secures $23 million In A Round Of Funding

Customer support startup, Helpshift has secured $23 million in a funding round where investors like Microsoft Ventures, Salesforce Ventures along with its existing investors - Intel Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, True Ventures and Visionnaire Ventures participated.

The company plans to use this fund to fuel its expansion across teams like R&D, sales and marketing.

Started in 2012 through its user interface, Helpshift support platform includes native functionality such as in-app FAQ's, in- app chat, a full CRM ticketing system, in-app campaigns, and in-app surveys.

Student Micro-Loan Platform Secures $2 Million In Seed funding

KrazyBee.com, a startup that operates under Finovation Tech Solutions Private Limited has secured $2 million in seed funding from two Chinese firms. This Bangalore-based startup plans to utilize this fund to expand its services to other cities and to launch an Android app, besides improving its risk evaluation model. Started in 2015 by Hong and Madhusudan E, the startup offers flexible installment-based purchases exclusively to college students with no credit history or credit cards.