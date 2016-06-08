Start Up Your Day

Google Has a New App That Turns Apple Live Photos Into GIFs -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Google Has a New App That Turns Apple Live Photos Into GIFs -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Image credit: Geri Lavrov | Getty Images
Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

An app for that. Google has created a new iPhone app that easily turns Apple Live Photos into GIFs.

Freaky fast. Amazon Prime has launched a free one-hour food delivery service in Miami.

In the back pocket. Apple Pay has plans to expand and add more features down the road in hopes more will adopt it.

Shhh! Facebook is playing with the possibility of allowing users to send more discreet notifications rather than tagging friends.

A new face. Twitter for Android has a new look.

More to know. Snapchat has changed up its Discover feature, allowing people to subscribe to their favorite publishers.

Pay back. Uber will give you $2 if an UberPOOL delivers you to your destination later than promised.

Spend away. Think foregoing Starbucks every day could help you prepare for retirement? Experts argue that the savings won't amount to enough to support you.

