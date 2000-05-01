Getting Paid

Your site won't survive for long if you can't find a way to get paid. Check out these options for adding credit-card processing.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Payment-processing systems lie at the heart of all e-commerce operations. Your site won't survive unless customers can pay for their items with minimal disruptions and maximal convenience. One of the best and most popular ways is to accept credit-card payments online.

Credit-card processing requires an Internet merchant account with a bank. Because not all banks support Internet merchant accounts, check with yours to see if it does or if it's affiliated with a bank that does. Most banks charge a one-time setup fee, in addition to a fee for each transaction. Costs for transaction fees vary widely, from 1.65 percent to 5 percent of the gross sale, plus 10 to 40 cents for transaction, batch and statement fees.

Finding an Internet merchant-account provider can be tough, as entrepreneur Tom Dowling, 41, learned. He's the founder of Infinity Graphics , a company in Glendale, New York, that offers custom imprinting on mouse pads, mugs, clipboards and promotional items. He looked to his local bank for the service when setting up shop in 1996, but he says it was "pretty clear from their response that a merchant account was not forthcoming. I wasn't established long enough, I didn't have a storefront, and I worked out of my house."

After researching trade and business journals and other Web sites, however, Dowling finally found a provider, CardService International, that allowed him to accept online orders and process telephone and retail orders. Other credit-card payment-processing services worth looking into include Signio , CyberCash and Authorize.Net . You can also try your Web hosting company, which should offer these services or be willing to help you set them up on your site.

Setup fees for the service range from $500 to $1,000, followed by a monthly access fee of between $40 and $80. A per-transaction fee of 20 to 60 cents may also be added. And if you use your hosting company for this service, it will probably charge you a comparable fee or include one in its rates.

Want more information on real-time credit card processing?

Melissa Campanelli is a technology writer in Brooklyn, New York, who has covered technology for Mobile Computing & Communications and Sales & Marketing Management magazines.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Design and Launch an Online Boutique in a Week

Design and Launch an Online Boutique in a Week

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Use This Checklist to Build a High-Converting Website That Makes Money Online

Starting a Business

3 Ways to Succeed in a Startup Accelerator

Starting a Business

Deciding Where to Set Up Shop as a Working Photographer