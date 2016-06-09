Tesla

Tesla Motors Introduces Two Less-Costly Model S Versions

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Tesla Motors Introduces Two Less-Costly Model S Versions
Image credit: Reuters | Lucas Jackson
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Tesla Motors Inc. said on Thursday it would offer two less-costly versions of its electric Model S sedan, starting at $66,000 in the U.S. market.

The current Model S starts around $76,000 and is often delivered to customers at a price of about $100,000.

Prices are before tax incentives are applied.

The new versions, the Model S 60 and the Model S 60D, will have slightly less range and a smaller battery pack than the Model S.

The S 60 and S60D battery pack provides 60 kilowatt-hours, compared with the S's 75 KWh.

The newer models will have a range of more than 200 miles, Tesla said in a statement.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Tesla

Tesla Working on a Fix for Dangerous 'Dog Mode' Flaw

Tesla

Elon Musk Says That Teslas Will be Able to Safely Stream Netflix and YouTube 'Soon'

Tesla

3 Former Tesla Workers Claim They Were Fired After Becoming Pregnant, Taking Childcare Leave and Making a Phone Call