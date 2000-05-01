To build customer confidence, there's nothing better than a boldly exhibited privacy statement.

Another must when building your Web site is writing a privacy policy and exhibiting it boldly on your site-it's a necessity today for building consumer confidence.

A good policy includes a description of how data is collected and used; a way to allow users to choose not to provide data or permit their data to be shared; and a description of the procedure for users who want to request or update data. You can also follow fair-information practices laid out by the FTC . And remember: Once a privacy policy is posted on your Web site, you'd better adhere to it, or expect to find yourself in legal trouble.

You ask for their names, addresses, phone numbers-and customers wonder where they go. Let a privacy statement give your online shoppers peace of mind.