At Your Service: Etro's One-Stop Shop

June 11, 2016 1 min read

The Italians are known for a few celebrated exports, one of which is hallmark House Etro. The brand’s newest standalone boutique, situated in Mall of the Emirates, went all out with an art deco inspired interior in 150 sq. meters.

The new standalone outlet carries menswear and womenswear ranges, together with accessories (including eyewear), and the fragrance lineup. Made it Italy... now in Dubai.

