Lifestyle

At Your Service: Etro's One-Stop Shop

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
At Your Service: Etro's One-Stop Shop
Image credit: Etro
Etro at the Mall of the Emirates in Dubai, UAE
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Italians are known for a few celebrated exports, one of which is hallmark House Etro. The brand’s newest standalone boutique, situated in Mall of the Emirates, went all out with an art deco inspired interior in 150 sq. meters.

Etro at the Mall of the Emirates in Dubai, UAE
Source: Etro

The new standalone outlet carries menswear and womenswear ranges, together with accessories (including eyewear), and the fragrance lineup. Made it Italy... now in Dubai. 

Related: The Executive Selection: Van Laack SS16

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Lifestyle

Get Activated: Improving Mental Health in Startups

Lifestyle

Every Entrepreneur Should Have a VENQUE Bag. Here's Why.

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Cerruti 1881