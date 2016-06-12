"Winning Is A Way Of Life"

June 12, 2016 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Often times, business is referred to as a game, where the winner is the entrepreneur who finds success. The similarities between the entrepreneur and the sportsman are striking. To be brilliant in either the boardroom or the playing field – the participant must play to his strengths, while putting the fears at back of his head. The thing about brilliance is that it truly can’t be truly measured just by profits or trophies. It just is, and for those sportspeople or entrepreneurs who have it, their impact is much beyond the billions or even the olympic gold on their wall.

Our cover for June 2016 stands for everything that is great and meaningful in sports and entrepreneurship in India. It celebrates and cheers the brilliance of a man who has single-mindedly and diligently inspired India to compete and win at the highest level. Everything you will read about the mysterious Abhinav Bindra in the ensuing pages will tell you about his genius: his global peers are in awe of him, his ingenuity is boundless and he makes everything seem absurdly easy and natural. I asked him “How Do you deal with the stress” and he calmly said “There is no stress, it is just my way of life”. As he gets ready to play his genius in the Boardroom by partnering with young startup entrepreneurs through his newly launched fund, his smartest and most successful partners would be the ones who could learn from him of discipline, priorities and live big.

As per some rough estimates there would be 150 + accelerator startup programmes in India and while each of them will tell you the same thing, they are all not alike. The editorial desk at Entrepreneur Media has done an in-depth story which will serve as a guide for startups to match the right accelerator programme for your needs while sharing what are competitive accelerators looking for as the Indian startup market is heating up. The issue also feature the success stories of people like Harshil Gala from Navneet Education who are taking ahead the digital learning sphere. On the other side there are stories of entrepreneurs like Sandeep Sabharwal who chuck off the family business and start on their own and make it big. With the recent cases of depression and suicide we analyze whether Indian entrepreneurs can take failure in their stride and should we stop making it sound so flowery. Our lifestyle section gives you a low-down on how Indian entrepreneurs are spendingtheir summer break. In another story they share the weird incidents they had encountered while on their fund-raising exercise.

Also read: 8 Entrepreneurial Lessons By Abhinav Bindra

Abhinav Bindra's Olympian Entrepreneurism

(Originally published in Entrepreneur India magazine's June 2016 edition)