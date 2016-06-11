5 Gestures You Need To Know To Rise In Business

June 11, 2016 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Being positive and taking things in the right spirit has been the motto to succeed in life. This golden rule even applies in the case of running business too. In short, the business entrepreneurs have to be focused on their goal yet avoid various attitudes which can stunt their growth. In the current competitive era, the upcoming and business professionals are always inspired to come up with new innovative policies. However, in the long run, these entrepreneurs falter and don the attitudes which hinder their corporate growth. Well, you need not worry, here is a quick look at the points which can help you in overcoming these attitudes.

Following are the ways to overcome the losing gestures to attract deserved success:

Be yourself and try to be humble

Don’t you think you need to shed down the coat of stubbornness and reflect your humble nature in the business world. I am sure, you would agree with me that there is a need to slow down on your bossy nature. No doubt, you ought to be very particular about your thoughts and actions when you become an entrepreneur. But, you should even ensure that your nature is neither arrogant nor over-bossy. Let me make it clear that you have to possess your real-self and be humble while dealing with your clients.

Don’t let the clients see your dark side

Well, you cannot deny that all of us have dark side when we get angry or disheartened over something. Calm down folks! You just have to make sure that your nature or mood does not get affected due to various situations. The catch is to overcome the bad circumstances and be neutral while carrying out business operations.

Never be envious of any entity

Did you just presume that being envious will help you in outshining the other business entrepreneurs? Well, in that case, you have to change your perception and understand that staying down-to-earth is the best way to adopt. You should not be envious of any business entity irrespective of any aspect in the corporate segment. When you practice this in your daily life, you you’ll definitely be able to inspire people and become an idol for them.

Look up for long term relations with clients

No matter who your client is, what the nature of his business is, your target should be to pitch him for longer frame of time. Well, there are no second thoughts about the fact that term of project varies depending on its requirement. Probably, there are few loopholes in the clients’ work mechanism, but these flaws should not affect you. In fact, you should look forward to build long term relations with them always. Are you confused? Well, this is not a preaching, but, just a fact that long-term relationship with clients can prove to be beneficial for you.

Listen to all your juniors or subordinates when they speak their mind

I totally admit that you are the boss of a company and have worked hard to earn the very reputation. Nevertheless, it does not mean that you will not value your juniors. On a contrary, these subordinates learn a lot under your guidance and prove their utility from time to time. For instance, if your employee or other business partner offers you an advice, you must review it before actually dismissing it. After all, it is the teamwork which fetches your business, success.

On a final note, it can be declared that winning entrepreneur should always do away with the losing attitudes. This should always be replaced by positive gestures with respect to business structure.