Startup News

Bangalore –Based Incubator And VC To Invest In 5 Healthcare Startups This Year

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Bangalore –Based Incubator And VC To Invest In 5 Healthcare Startups This Year
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bangalore-based incubator and venture capital firm Venture Factory is launching of VF-Healthcare program. The program will focus exclusively on the healthcare sector in India.

As a part of this program, Venture Factory will fund up to 5 startups this year. The size of each investment including follow-on funding will range between $500,000 and $2,000,000.

Venture Factory has also entered into strategic partnerships with Practo, Cloudnine and Plan India (the Indian chapter of Plan International), in order to build an eco-system, which would provide its healthcare focused startups access to doctors, healthcare professionals, patients and various areas of need across the healthcare spectrum ranging from on-the-ground touch points to cloud based services and products.

Venture Factory was launched by i2india in 2013, after nearly 4 years of experimenting with various venture-building models for India. Over the last 3-4 years, Venture Factory has raised nearly $10 million in funds. The firm mainly looks for operational knowledge

The VF-Healthcare program is uniquely designed to enable and stimulate early stage innovation and entrepreneurial success in the healthcare sector in India. As a part of this program, the startups, Venture Factory and our strategic partners will work very closely to create a strong and positive impact on the ground.

According to Tracxn data, over $338 million has been invested in Consumer Healthcare sector since 2009. Recently this space has seen exponential growth in funding with $285M invested since 2015 in 81 deals. Healthcare delivery solutions for doctors have seen maximum activity with more than $159M of funding in 33 rounds since 2009. Out of 841 companies, 87 companies are funded as of April 2016.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Startup News

Why this Indian SaaS Firm Launching a Marketplace is Good News for Developers

Startup News

This Social Networking App Has Raised its 2nd Round of Funds in 2016, Here's How

Startup News

Telangana Govt Teams Up With Uber to Foster Startup Growth