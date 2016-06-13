Bangalore –Based Incubator And VC To Invest In 5 Healthcare Startups This Year

June 13, 2016 2 min read

Bangalore-based incubator and venture capital firm Venture Factory is launching of VF-Healthcare program. The program will focus exclusively on the healthcare sector in India.

As a part of this program, Venture Factory will fund up to 5 startups this year. The size of each investment including follow-on funding will range between $500,000 and $2,000,000.

Venture Factory has also entered into strategic partnerships with Practo, Cloudnine and Plan India (the Indian chapter of Plan International), in order to build an eco-system, which would provide its healthcare focused startups access to doctors, healthcare professionals, patients and various areas of need across the healthcare spectrum ranging from on-the-ground touch points to cloud based services and products.

Venture Factory was launched by i2india in 2013, after nearly 4 years of experimenting with various venture-building models for India. Over the last 3-4 years, Venture Factory has raised nearly $10 million in funds. The firm mainly looks for operational knowledge

The VF-Healthcare program is uniquely designed to enable and stimulate early stage innovation and entrepreneurial success in the healthcare sector in India. As a part of this program, the startups, Venture Factory and our strategic partners will work very closely to create a strong and positive impact on the ground.

According to Tracxn data, over $338 million has been invested in Consumer Healthcare sector since 2009. Recently this space has seen exponential growth in funding with $285M invested since 2015 in 81 deals. Healthcare delivery solutions for doctors have seen maximum activity with more than $159M of funding in 33 rounds since 2009. Out of 841 companies, 87 companies are funded as of April 2016.