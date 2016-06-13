Start Up Your Day

Following the Orlando Shooting, Facebook Enabled 'Safety Check' for the First Time in the U.S. -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Following the Orlando Shooting, Facebook Enabled 'Safety Check' for the First Time in the U.S. -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Image credit: Daniel Munoz | Getty Images
The world mourns. Following the mass shooting in Orlando, Facebook activated its Safety Check feature for the first time in the U.S.

Software update. Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference begins today. Watch the keynote here starting at 10 a.m. PT.

Typo. Amazon Echo users are discovering surprising objects on their shopping lists.

Game on. Images of Microsoft’s new Xbox One S have officially been leaked online.

Take-backs. Facebook is now going to delete photos automatically synced from your phone -- unless you download another app to prevent it.

Sticky situation. Japanese chat app Line makes $270 million a year from the sales of its virtual stickers.

Take your pick. McDonald’s Japan is featuring three new toppings on three popular burgers for a limited time.

Just desserts. Starbucks has unveiled a new deliciously sweet Frappuccino.

