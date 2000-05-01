Think Big

Why settle for a dinky site with nothing but a shopping cart and a logo? It's a big World Wide Web out there; take advantage of the whole thing.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
  • Building Community
    If you don't start treating your visitors as more than just faceless droids with electronic pocketbooks, you'll quickly find yourself with a lot of product but no one to sell it to.
  • "Members Only" Areas
    Want to win over a loyal audience? Think about offering services and specials to "members only."
  • Interactive Tools
    Give customers what they want: An easy way to do business with you through the use of interactive tools.
  • Going Global
    The Web truly is an international marketplace. So what are you doing to expand your borders?
  • Turbo-Charge Your Site
    With almost 60 million households in the United States linked to the Net, you'd be stupid not to find ways to grab a piece of the action with a site that really hums.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Use This Checklist to Build a High-Converting Website That Makes Money Online

Starting a Business

3 Ways to Succeed in a Startup Accelerator

Starting a Business

Deciding Where to Set Up Shop as a Working Photographer