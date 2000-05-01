Think Big
Why settle for a dinky site with nothing but a shopping cart and a logo? It's a big World Wide Web out there; take advantage of the whole thing.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
- Building Community
If you don't start treating your visitors as more than just faceless droids with electronic pocketbooks, you'll quickly find yourself with a lot of product but no one to sell it to.
- "Members Only" Areas
Want to win over a loyal audience? Think about offering services and specials to "members only."
- Interactive Tools
Give customers what they want: An easy way to do business with you through the use of interactive tools.
- Going Global
The Web truly is an international marketplace. So what are you doing to expand your borders?
- Turbo-Charge Your Site
With almost 60 million households in the United States linked to the Net, you'd be stupid not to find ways to grab a piece of the action with a site that really hums.