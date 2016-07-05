5 Smart Ways Entrepreneurs Stay Productive and Healthy

July 5, 2016 4 min read

Being an entrepreneur is an extremely stressful job. The total physical, financial, and mental burden of the business lies on you. This alone can threaten your health and have a detrimental impact on your physical fitness. And despite the threat that is posed to your health, you still can’t help working hard.

But at this point, all smart and successful business leaders do something different. Yes, they all have a couple of other things in common apart from a rich bank account balance. They are all dedicated to practicing health habits which ensure that they can work insanely hard without breaking down.

Thankfully, these habits are pretty easy to incorporate in your daily routine. But the ultimate trick lies in making a habit stick throughout your life.

How do you think you could do that? Would you be able to satiate the demands of your employees and customers if you don’t have good health conditions? Definitely not! Check out the healthy habits most hardworking, successful and smart entrepreneurs live by which doesn’t let them sabotage their productivity.

1. They don’t skip breakfast.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. You don’t eat when you sleep. Hence if you skip your breakfast, you are depriving your body from the vital nutrients and energy which needs to keep you going during the day. Smart entrepreneurs understand this and because of this, they don’t skip their breakfast.

2. They don’t consume too many frozen foods.

If you work from home and you’re not adept at cooking, you must be finding frozen foods as the best alternative. But alas, frozen foods are loaded with nutrients and ingredients you wouldn’t want to consume regularly. Although it is not that a frozen dinner will kill you but it can definitely sabotage your health and subsequently, your productivity.

3. They know sleep is vital for success.

All entrepreneurs go through late nights and early mornings from time to time, as they have to meet up with their last- minute deadlines. However, smart entrepreneurs are aware of the fact that sleep is important for their success. Irrespective of whether you’re a night owl or you’re an early riser, you have to find a consistent sleep routine and also stick to it throughout your office life. Weekends can be spent in a different way altogether.

4. They make time to unplug from the daily, mad rush.

As an entrepreneur myself I know what it means to feel like you are losing out of the chase. I once got my line banned by my network provider sometime last year. For those few hours, I almost panicked. It was like I was missing out on everything worth missing out on. I got the line re-instated later on and got back myself.

Like me, many entrepreneurs find it difficult from unplugging from the stress of the day-to-day hustle. And it is even worse for those whose jobs require using the internet or just about anyone whose business revolves around IT. It is easy to get addicted to smart gadgets and get so used to screens that unplugging will seem like a Herculean task.

Smart entrepreneurs know better. They understand the importance of creating a perfect work-life balance. And they always look out for ways to unplug and create a balance for a healthier life.

5. They learn something new every day.

Healthy entrepreneurs are dreamers throughout their lives. They work hard, play hard and think even harder. They listen to audio books, love to read and absorb as much knowledge as is possible for them. Not only do they teach themselves about topics which are relevant to grow their businesses, they also keep learning on what it takes to be healthy. This is because that they know that healthy behaviors have a direct impact on their business performance.

In conclusion, it is not just important to be productive and have huge turnovers, it is equally important to have good health so as to enjoy the reward of all your hard work. These habits, if imbibed, will help you stay healthy and still be productive.