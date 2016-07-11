5 Simple Ways to Boost Productivity by Improving Your Workspace

July 11, 2016 5 min read

The work environment significantly affects one's productivity, no doubt about that. It’s no news that one tends to become what he/she beholds long enough. It is like we all are chameleons, we reflect our work environment and the quality of our work is colored too.

Your work environment can decrease your productivity levels if you do not recognize its importance. Often times, you may not directly discover that your workspace is letting you down in your productivity levels, but there sure are certain signs that show this.

According to a study, the average employee spends 72 percent of working hours actually at their desk, while nearly 50 percent of workers say that they would stay an extra hour at work each day if the environment was attractive.

Here are five simple things to do or place in your workspace to boost your productivity.

1. Go natural.

We are products of nature; do not get carried away by civilization. The challenges of climate change and global warming bring this back very strongly to our memory. We now have more wildlife activists and millions of “green” ambassadors all over the world.

There’s a reason, writers and artists of all kinds tend to move to the countryside: a natural setting or at least the presence of office plants or landscape paintings has a range of benefits, including helping workers recover from demanding activities and in lowering their stress levels.

The best part is that nature inspires us, you watch plants grow (progress) as a result of using materials around it -- water, sunlight (efficiency). That can inspire your productivity and progress too.

2. Light the place up.

Lighting has direct effects on our productivity, and on how we work. Dim lighting can make you feel drowsy and should be avoided unless you work in a photo studio or some other place that requires low light. The idea is to keep the space properly lit.

Exposure to natural light is especially beneficial to health and productivity of workers cooped up in an office all day. Natural sunlight has been found to decrease depression and improve mood, energy, alertness and productivity.

“Make hay while the sun shines” comes to mind when discussing lighting. We can take that as literally as possible and make available all the lighting we can, for enhanced productivity.

3. Sit in a comfortable seat.

The drawbacks of a sedentary lifestyle cannot be over emphasized. Humans are wired for work, and in recent years, coupled with the advent of the internet, our definition of work have been moved from being more of a physical concept, to a mental phenomenon. This is good, but it poses a problem -- fitness. This is why fitness houses and program owners are making a fortune in recent years.

You spend between eight to 12 hours or more everyday sitting; you either get an ergonomic chair, or take regular breaks to do some exercises. You have to keep moving to remain alive.

4. Keep it simple.

It was Leonardo da Vinci, the famous artist who said that “Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.” Apart from maybe framed pictures of loved ones, your office plant, and notes, you really do not need to have others things on your table, keep the drinks in the fridge, keep all the files in the cabinet, get another table for your printer, put the trash in the trash can, and empty it regularly.

You have to keep your work space simple and less cluttered because the freer the space, the more willingness there is to get things done. You do not have to worry about clearing out your table or looking for one thing or the other because everything is where it is supposed to be.

Some people may argue that messiness is the sign of busyness or creativity. They will have a rethink after having to explain to a client how they missed a deadline or could not give the arranged output because a document or item was lost in a messy workspace.

5. Comfort is paramount.

While people say you have to go out of your comfort zone to succeed, you have to understand that you need a certain level of comfort to get things done. Truth is, sometimes discomfort is the nudging of your instincts, telling you to refrain or make adjustments in the steps you are about to take.

That said, when clients enter your office and experience a warm design and organized space, they develop some respect for you. People generally do business with people they like and trust and not necessarily the most brilliant or capable, and people usually trust people they respect.

The furniture, the painting, air quality, and noise level must be effectively managed to reflect comfort, warmth, and bliss.

There’s so much negative energy in the world, let your workspace be your haven and let loose!