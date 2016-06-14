What's Exciting in iOS 10? Abseloutely Nothing

June 14, 2016 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

If you’re an Apple fan like I was, and now massively suffering because of how behind current technology Apple has transformed into, then yesterday’s Apple’s WWDC 2016 must have been an equal disappointment for you as it was for me. Fortunately, now disappointment from comes is constantly expected, such as the recently launched iPhone SE, with literally no difference than the previous device. Apart from other announcements, Apple also talked about the upcoming iOS 10 and demonstrated what to expect. Tim Cook called it the “the mother of all releases” and I called him a complete liar.

Here’s a summary for everything that’s going to be new:

Barely noticeable difference in lock screen

Marginally larger notifications on your lock screen would be the first change iOS10 brings. Of course, in order to continue with the tradition of Apple calling every the most minor changes “revolutionary”, you’ve got to swipe right instead of up to sue the Camera, swiping on the left instead of up to down will bring up the today’s screen. There’s also a new “raise to wake feature”, works as named by illuminating your screen the moment you lift it up. The accuracy of it, and whether it’ll just trigger off in your pocket or driving is unknown yet.

iMessage can now draw wriggly shapes

Okay, I’ve got to give the devil its due. Apple has added the ability to draw and write something and send to other iMessage users. Emojis are three time larger and phrases like Happy birthday and congratulations trigger and animation. There are some meme integration to send GIFs and the ability to send music via iMessage.

Apple Music, the music store you never use, is changed

Granted no one in their logical mind uses Apple music in India because data plan is ridiculously expensive, and it makes sense to just use YouTube or sound cloud instead, but Apple Music is changed in its interface. The core is the same, it still doesn’t allow higher bit rate music or FLAC playback uncompressed, but the design is different.

Siri – the thing you can't turn off and never use is better

Remember that voice assistant nobody since its invention ahs ever used? Well it’s got a lot better. Siri will now poke through your personal conversations and pass unwanted suggestions such as when you get a text asking “where are you?”, it’ll suggest sending your location. Siri is open to developers so now they’ll be able to integrate it in apps, for some odd reason. Sure, one can argue that a smartphone is private and nobody outside their own room alone will ever use voice commands, because driving while using voice commands is equally if not more distracting as texting while driving (and gives you more paranoia if Siri gets a command horribly wrong).

There are some negligible changes with the way you edit photographs and maps as well. On the overall, the only update that matters is the ability to delete stock unwanted apps and probably some security fixes.

On a scale of zero to ten, how disappointed are you with the iOS 10? Let us know in the comments on our official Facebook page Entrepreneur India