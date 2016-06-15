What Helps a Brand Make A Comeback? Here's What BPL Did To Get Things Back On Track!

June 15, 2016 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A consumer’s memory is very short-lived! It today’s day and age, where consumers are exposed to an array of choices of brands at malls and online marketplaces, it becomes very difficult to sustain consumer loyalty. Startups and corporates often find it difficult to get its mojo back once it loses consumer interest in the market.

In this jungle, BPL, which was India’s largest durable firm in the 90’s, decided to make a comeback after having exiting the business in 2005 post a collapse of its JV with Sanyo.

BPL decided to re-enter the consumer electronics business when Flipkart approached the manufacturing scion to revive their brand via e-commerce platform.

Here’s what BPL’s Managing Director Ajit Nambiar had to say on what it takes to revive a brand and win back its loyal consumers. Here are some excerpts derived from the interview --