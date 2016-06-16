Amazon Might Be Launching A Music Streaming Service

June 16, 2016 2 min read

Does a music streaming service from Amazon sound like music to your ears? Well you are in luck, as rumors suggest that Amazon might be making a Spotify competitor.

According to a report from Reuters, the Bellevue, Washington-based company might be working on its own music streaming service. The company is eager to get into the music streaming space and compete with the likes of Apple Music, Google Play Music and Spotify. Sources suggest that it will actually be a standalone service and slightly different than the existing Amazon Prime Music service available today. This new service is probably to make Amazon Echo, Amazon Tap and Amazon Dot speakers seem more appealing.

At this point, there are no clues of what this new service might be called, or even what might happen to Amazon Prime Music. Users will have to switch from one to the other, or be pushed into the new service once its out. Rumors suggest that this service could cost around $9.99 and could launch this fall.

