Bind Your Wedding With Technology

Wedding season is upon us and one can’t help but notice that the Indian wedding industry is a huge and flourishing market.

Indians are known for their weddings. They spend a huge amount of their income on it. But beyond that, the pain of real wedding is its arrangements and planning, especially when they are getting done in the traditional way leaving brides, bridegroom, and the families exhausted.

But with the surge in internet and smartphone penetration, the revolution in the wedding industry has already begun. If we look at the figures, Indian wedding industry is over Rs 100,000 crore and it is growing at 25 to 30 per cent annually. And our Indian entrepreneurs are not leaving and stone unturned to capture this huge opportunity.

Entrepreneurs have come up with their innovative startup making wedding digitized with platforms offering one-stop solution for the wedding related preparations and Weddingz.in is one such example.

Founded by Sandeep Lodha in 2015, Weddingz.in is a one-stop technology-enabled platform that simplifies the process of finding and booking services at the best prices.

With the aim to fill an obvious gap in the fragmented weddings and events industry, the startup has its present in 10 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Udaipur, Pune and Goa. They aim to make wedding planning a hassle-free experience for wedding families by allowing brides and grooms to get inspired from a large selection of wedding photos available.

“Customers are finding value in our wedding solutions and they have booked their wedding venues and other services through us. We have the largest list of vendors and also allow online booking of most of the services from our portal, making us a trusted partner in the wedding planning process”, shared Sandeep Lodha, Founder and CEO, Weddingz.in.

With a listing of more than 2000 wedding venues and 3000 wedding vendors such as decorators, mehendi artists, makeup artists, photographers etc. it claims to have the largest warehouse of wedding service providers.

The company, within one year of its launch, boasts of over 100 stellar team that includes IIT/IIM/Wharton alumni, all working with the single goal of making dream weddings hassle-free and affordable.

Having raised over $2 million in seed capital and pre-Series A funds from various investors, startup has recently completed organizing 1000 Weddings.

“Convenience becomes a key factor for time-starved young couples that are looking for a one-stop solution for their entire wedding needs. Weddingz.in aims to fulfill all the needs of these couples and aims at expanding into newer categories like décor, honeymoon packages etc. and enhance our customers experience by making virtual tours of venues on the website possible”, he adds.

In a space, which is primarily dominated by boutique planners, who rely on business coming through contacts and referrals where volume is generally very small, Weddingz.in has made a significant breakthrough.

It is indicative of the fact that technology will be a game changer when we talk about how weddings are going to be planned in India.