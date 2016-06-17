How Your Busy Work Life is Effecting Your Children

June 17, 2016 2 min read

A survey conducted recently across Tier1 and Tier2 cities across 1100 parents conducted revealed some fascinating statistics about fatherhood in India. According to the survey by Appystore.in, only 34% fathers spend time with their kids daily. It’s understandable in a patriarchal society that openly discriminates against women in every possible way; women are expected to do the bonding work with children. Is entrepreneurial life robbing men from their time to connect with their families? In that case, is professional growth even worth it? These are some of the bigger questions we need to ask ourselves.

However, all hope is not lost. There appears to be a progressive approach in which fathers impart knowledge to kids. More than 4/5th father utilize the digital medium to impart new concepts to their kids. Here are some of the other findings:

Mothers spend much more than twice the time with their kids that fathers do

Fathers focus twice as much on extra-curricular activities than mothers

A vast majority of fathers have embraced digital technology

Asking a teacher is more popular with fathers as compared to internet to check a child’s progress

