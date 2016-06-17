How to Stop Yourself From Having a Stephen Curry Freakout

June 17, 2016 2 min read

In the final minutes of the NBA Finals game 6, reigning league MVP Stephen Curry fouled out, leaving little chance for his team, the Warriors, to stop the series from going to game seven. Curry was not pleased by his sixth and final foul, and mouthed off in the biggest way possible: he hurled his mouthpiece into the crowd, hitting the son of one of the Cavaliers' minority owners, who was sitting in the front row.

Curry quickly apologized to the target of his frustration but was ejected from the game to sit in the locker room and watch his team crumble under Lebron James' epic onslaught. Final score: 115-101.

Speaking to the press after the game, Curry explained his actions to reporters, "I've thrown my mouthpiece before. I usually aim at the scorer's table. I was off aim. Definitely didn't mean to throw it at a fan. That was obviously not where I was trying to take my frustration out."

Whatever his intentions were, his freak out is going to hit him right in the wallet. Whacking a fan typically would result in a suspension, but given Curry's good standing and his star power, the league handed down a $25,000 fine on Friday.

Recently, Entrepreneur contributor Ross McCammon wrote a piece about how to diffuse yourself before you make a bad situation worse. For those who are prone to losing their cool, we suggest you read, breath and keep your mouthpiece where it belongs.