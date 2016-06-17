Anger Management

How to Stop Yourself From Having a Stephen Curry Freakout

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

In the final minutes of the NBA Finals game 6, reigning league MVP Stephen Curry fouled out, leaving little chance for his team, the Warriors, to stop the series from going to game seven. Curry was not pleased by his sixth and final foul, and mouthed off in the biggest way possible: he hurled his mouthpiece into the crowd, hitting the son of one of the Cavaliers' minority owners, who was sitting in the front row.

Curry quickly apologized to the target of his frustration but was ejected from the game to sit in the locker room and watch his team crumble under Lebron James' epic onslaught. Final score: 115-101

Speaking to the press after the game, Curry explained his actions to reporters, "I've thrown my mouthpiece before. I usually aim at the scorer's table. I was off aim. Definitely didn't mean to throw it at a fan. That was obviously not where I was trying to take my frustration out."

Related: Don't Pop Your Top: 5 Thoughts to Keep You Calm in an Angry Moment

Whatever his intentions were, his freak out is going to hit him right in the wallet. Whacking a fan typically would result in a suspension, but given Curry's good standing and his star power, the league handed down a $25,000 fine on Friday.

Recently, Entrepreneur contributor Ross McCammon wrote a piece about how to diffuse yourself before you make a bad situation worse. For those who are prone to losing their cool, we suggest you read, breath and keep your mouthpiece where it belongs.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Anger Management

How to Transform Anger Into Constructive Action

Anger Management

4 Antidotes for Our Anger Epidemic

Anger Management

4 Ways to Defuse Your Anger Before It Blows Up Your Career