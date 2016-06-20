Here's What Uber India Thinks of The Regulations Imposed on the Ride Sharing Industry

June 20, 2016 2 min read

Uber Technologies Inc has been dealing with a set of new rules in Bangalore covering the ride sharing industry, just around the time the California-based app-based taxi aggregator gained new firepower in the form of $3.5 billion funding from Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

Speaking about the regulations Bhavik Rathod, General Manager – South & West, Uber, said that the company had applied for a license and submitted all the required documents. However, the RTO Inspector did not accept the application when Uber approached them personally. “Hence we've sent the documents again via Speed Post and have received an acknowledgment of the same,” Rathod said.

“We would like to say that we are in favour of regulations. They are a sign that the industry is being recognized. However, it is important that these regulations be progressive and not regressive. We in fact submitted our draft suggestions in February as well, but the final notification that got gazetted in April 2016 is very different from the draft regulations,” Rathod said.

Keeping regulations aside

The battle with the regulators comes at a time when Travis Kalanick’s Uber is doing everything it can to overtake its Indian competitor Ola (ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd). Along with a new round funding, the company has been taking steps to expand in India – one of its largest and most important markets.

The company has kept its options open on having its own payment wallet despite its current collaboration with Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s Paytm. The company has also been flexing its muscles in strengthening its relations with Tata Group. It recently took a new leap with Tata Group, which is already an investor in the company via Tata Opportunities Fund, entered into a partnership to offer driver partners on the Uber platform a comprehensive vehicle purchase and ownership solution.

Currently Uber operates in 27 cities across the country and plans to add more during the current year.