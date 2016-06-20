Apple

Apple Reportedly Declines to Support GOP Convention

This story originally appeared on CNBC

Technology behemoth Apple has ruled out supporting the Republican Convention next month, according to a published report, citing its disdain over Donald Trump's public stances on women, immigrants and minorities.

Sources familiar with the matter told Politico that the iPhone maker will not contribute technology or cash to the GOP confab in Cleveland, despite having donated to both parties in the past. Facebook, Google and Microsoft are all planning to support the convention in some form or fashion.

Trump has been embroiled in skirmishes with the tech giant, primarily over the San Bernardino terror attack in December that left more than a dozen people dead. Apple's refusal to help the government decrypt the attacker's iPhone led to a high profile war of words, which Trump joined by calling for a boycott of the company.

According to Politico, Apple told Republicans about its decision in private. Representatives at the Republican National Committee did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment. A spokesperson for Apple declined to comment to CNBC.

The full report can be found at Politico's website.

