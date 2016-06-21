Catch Up On Your Yoga Routine With These Apps

June 21, 2016 2 min read

Having work-life imbalance, desperate to carve out “me time” want to look better while working, Yoga offers all of that as it helps you to rejuvenate.

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, today celebrated the second International Day of Yoga at Chandigarh, where he joined approximately 30,000 participants in a mass Yoga demonstration. It is only Prime Ministers efforts that today people have understood the importance of yoga in their day to day life.

People are not only practicing yoga, they are also craving opportunities for themselves. However, Yoga being an organized sector, entry in this field very porous and anyone with little knowledge of physiology and anatomy can enters in this industry.

Seeing this as an opportunity, our Indian entrepreneurs came up with an innovate apps which will teach common masses to do yoga in most amazing manner.

Here it goes...

1. With this App Yoga Daily

This is an interesting app and I am sure after knowing about it, you would definitely love to try out. DoYogaDaily is available in 3 languages- Hindi, English and Gujarati. So each and every Indian can use this app efficiently. Apart from short videos on Yoga, app gives you information like benefits, steps and cautions for yoga on the daily basis. You can also share your favourite yoga video to with your friends and family. And the most important factor that makes this app more worthy is that it does not require internet connection.

2. Simple Yet Comprehensive Guide For Beginner Yogis

Are you trying to find answers to these questions- which yoga class is right for you, what black pants to buy or where to find the most up to date yoga news. If yes, then you must try Yoga Studio, a 'pose base' app. With the help of this, you can look up individual poses and see how to do them. It also includes video content so you can see how to get in and out of the pose which is so useful for beginners.

3. Yoga Within Office

Now no more excuses for not able to do yoga. With Salute the desk you can do yoga at your workplace as well. The app offers a series of poses to be done within an office setting. So you just need to pick your favourite stretches, save them and even set alarms to stretch through the day and track your progress.