Startup News

SoftBank Loses Nikesh Arora

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
SoftBank Loses Nikesh Arora
Image credit: Nikesh Arora
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

SoftBank Group Corp Ltd President Nikesh Arora has announced his resignation from the post and the former Google executive will not be re-appointed to the post on Wednesday’s shareholder meeting.

Nikesh said he would continue as adviser to the firm for a year. Since on boarding SoftBank, Nikesh has invested billions of dollars in start-ups including Oyorooms and Housing.com.  

In a series of tweets in response to queries about his resignation, Nikesh said that he would continue to help startups.  Via his Twitter handle @nikesharora, he said that Masayoshi Son, Chairman & CEO of SBG, will continue to stay at his post for another 5-10 years.

Nikesh was touted to be a potential successor to Son. Nikesh has been under the radar for quite some time by investors who had asked for an investigation into some of the deals signed by him with high-profile executives.

However, he was given a clean chit by a special committee of board members less than 24 hours ago by the company.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Startup News

Why this Indian SaaS Firm Launching a Marketplace is Good News for Developers

Startup News

This Social Networking App Has Raised its 2nd Round of Funds in 2016, Here's How

Startup News

Telangana Govt Teams Up With Uber to Foster Startup Growth