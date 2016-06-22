Apple Is Paying Out Amazon Credit for an Ebook Antitrust Settlement -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

June 22, 2016 1 min read

Check your spam folder. Apple is giving credit to people who bought ebooks between April 2010 and May 2012 as part of a $400 million antitrust settlement.

On the go. Microsoft has launched an iOS app version of its SharePoint intranet portal.

Dog days of summer. Apple will teach kids about coding, robotics, movie-making and storytelling as part of its Apple Camp in its retail stores this summer.

Buying in. Facebook is paying prominent figures millions to use its Facebook Live application.

Safe places. Twitter has launched a platform called Engage, providing a more manageable interface for celebs who interact with fans via tweet.

New user. Michelle Obama officially joined Snapchat.

Sing along. CBS, McDonald’s and Coca-Cola partnered up to create the first Carpool Karaoke integration featuring products and a summer sweepstakes.

Outside the box. Little Caesars will decorate the façade of its new headquarters in Detroit with glass sections shaped like pizza slices.