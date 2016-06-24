A New Frontier: Samsung Introduces Galaxy TabPro S
Ultra-thin and lightweight, Samsung’s Galaxy TabPro S will redefine the way you do business on-the-go.
Samsung Galaxy TabPro S.Image credit: Samsung.Weighing just 693 grams and 6.3 millimeters thin, this device is portable and ideal for business travel. It runs the full version of Microsoft Windows 10 and features a sAMOLED touchscreen- a first in its class. The Galaxy TabPro S boasts a 12-inch multi-touch screen, a sixth generation Intel Core M processor clocking 2.2GHz, 4GB of RAM, a 128 GB solid state drive and a 5200 mAh battery. The tablet takes just two and a half hours to reach full charge -which gives you up to 10.5 hours of use- and it comes with a fullsize keyboard and trackpad. Even better, TabPro S is compatible with other Galaxy products like the optional Galaxy TabPro Pen.
Samsung Galaxy TabPro S.Image credit: Samsung.With the Samsung Flow application TabPro S connecting with Galaxy smartphones via Bluetooth, this allows you to use the phone’s fingerprint scanner for device log-ins. You can also receive and reply to notifications, and remotely start a wireless hotspot mode on the phone right from the TabPro S. Add to that the ability to stream Xbox One games to your Galaxy TabPro S, and it takes computing to a new frontier.