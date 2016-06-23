These Business Organizations Have Set New Standards In Their Own Sector

June 23, 2016 4 min read

All business organizations establish their respective business to promote their unique brand in the market. The services or products they serve are of utmost brilliance, yet, only a few of them are outstanding to an extent that other entrepreneurs idolize them. This happens because of the innovative approach and mechanism conceived in their service to introduce new standards in the business world.

In India, there is no dearth of companies, but, there are only handful of companies who have really caught the attention of the targeted and prospective customers within a short span of time. In short, these companies have not only founded a stepping stone through their work culture but also paved a path for completely changed dimensions in the corporate sector.

It will be now appropriate to take a look at these companies which have inspired their competitors to change their style of business.

They have actually created a new trend which is meant to improvise the service within varied business streams.

Indigo

Indigo is a popular airline which kick-started its business by setting a new strategic plan in the airlines’ stream. They have created step-less ramps which have in turn reduced the boarding times. They have additionally used line-busting scanners to make the scanning and checking of travelers faster. Indigo airline has maintained Twitter handle which operates 24/7 and is efficient.

It offers response to the queries of travelers within 12 minutes. Interestingly, Braille assistance is designed for visually impaired travelers so that they can communicate with the crew of Indigo easily. Digital data link is yet another innovation of this airline to convey short messages about the status of flight. Indigo airline indeed symbolizes next gen flight services further creating new standards in its stream.

Domino’s India

This business brand has aimed at uniting the philosophy of global know-how with local expertise. With this vision in mind, the founding stone of Domino’s in India has gained popularity with its unique theme of mechanism as well as operations. The brand concept of Domino’s India, 30 minutes or free is designed meticulously to offer home delivery within 30 minutes after the order is requested.

The scientifically mapped technology helps them to reach each area on time. Besides, the expert chefs are hired to lend an Indian touch to the topping of pizza. These may range from South Indian recipes to other region special twists. A major thing which upcoming or even existing entrepreneurs can learn from the technique of Domino’s India is to live to the promise of reaching the masses on time further adding an innovative touch to the current services.

Tata Swach

Drinking pure and clean water is a vital for our existence. Based on this founding principle, Tata Swach designed a new business model of launching a low-cost water purifier. Tata Chemicals came in association with Tata Conglomerate utilized a technology wherein rice husk ash is soaked in silver nano-particles. This delivers safe drinking water to Indian households.

With this technique, over billion bacteria can be removed along with removal of 10 million viruses from 1 liter of water. Since, this purifier does not need electricity for water purification, the service proves to be cost-effective for the rural households in India.

One of the major achievements of Tata Swach is the provision of clean drinking water to millions of people who gathered at river Ganges for Mahakumbh mela in Allahabad, India. Tata Swach shows a path to the entrepreneurs to create a strong business philosophy which offers beneficial service to users at low cost.

On the basis of all the above business approaches, it can be stated that the common need of hour is to create entrepreneurial foundations which are not only definite but cost-effective too.