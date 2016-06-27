What This Best-Selling Author Can Teach Entrepreneurs About Creating Big Magic

June 27, 2016 2 min read

Sometimes someone magical comes on The School of Greatness.

I’m not talking about a magician (although that would be cool too), but someone who has dug so deep into their authentic being and purpose that they have truly found greatness within themselves.

This is 100 percent how I see today’s guest on the show, Elizabeth Gilbert.

If you don’t know her name already, you probably know the name of her bestselling book, Eat, Pray, Love, which was also made into a hugely popular film.

And you might have also seen her on tour with Oprah or on her Super Soul Sessions.

Even if you don’t know anything about Liz, once you hear her talk, you know you’re in the presence of someone special.

Liz has walked the path of greatness to really find her core purpose in life -- and she is living it.

It was so fun to meet her and talk about all the deep topics we dove into. What I especially love about Liz is that she isn’t just talk -- she’s lived everything she writes about.

Open your heart wide and get ready to find the magic and creativity inside you in Episode 341.