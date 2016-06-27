Here's the Reason Behind the Success Of Entrepreneurs That Made It

June 27, 2016 4 min read

Business world welcomes a new entrepreneur every now and then. However, these business professionals usually have their own source of inspiration. Some consider books which inspired them while others get motivated by their role-model’s personalities. All the young individuals who want to become like their idolized entrepreneurs follow their footsteps. In India, the graceful act of owing to your mentors or idols has been existent from the Vedic age. In fact, this act of gratitude is still relevant.

Moreover, it will not be wrong to say that nurturing as a result of being inspired by someone and owing them a vote of thanks altogether has been creating success stories in the cases of entrepreneurs all over the world. These business professionals have gained expertise in their respective streams as a result of their inspiration. It is the very inspiration which keeps them stepping ahead on the path of success and becoming renowned entrepreneurs. Let us unfold the pages from the book of success of these entrepreneurs:

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries

Creating a legacy of successful projects and growing the family business in a consistent manner is the USP of Mukesh Ambani. He has carried forward the business founded by his father which is nowadays flourishing in a successful manner. He is the chairman of the largest and popular enterprise of Indian private sector. He is among the richest people of India. He has given a tough competition to his rival companies like Tata and Birla. Having a rich educational background, Mukesh Ambani has played a pivotal role in establishing a small family startup into successful and highly acclaimed business.

His Source of Inspiration:

Mukesh is really inspired by his father. He had once quoted that he feels his biggest advantage is to have his father because his father accepted him as first generation.

Kailash Katkar

He is the successful entrepreneur who has been the face behind Quickheal Technologies. This founder of famous anti-virus solution has given cyber-savvy users a way to access virus free internet services. Kailash Katkar hails from small town in Maharashtra. He has been an inspiration for upcoming entrepreneurs due to his hard-working approach used for achieving success. He started his career with a job in local radio and calculator shop. In 1990, he started his own calculator repair business. Off late, Katkar started his business wherein, he came up with Quick Heal Technologies Pvt. Ltd. At present, he is among one of the top Indian entrepreneurs. The most important part to note about Kailash Katkar is that he stepped on the path of success without any formal education.

His source of motivation

Kailash Katkar believed that his never give up attitude had always helped him to survive. The advent of deadly viruses which had capability to infect computers and other portable systems having internet accessibility boosted his entrepreneurial spirit. It was the very moment when he decided to come up with anti-virus solution. Thus, the master project of Kailash Katkar was born.

Patricia Narayan

Women entrepreneurs have also set a benchmark in the business world with their leadership qualities. Patricia Narayn has proved this fact through her 30 years’ old entrepreneurial success. She has also been a recipient of FICCI entrepreneur of the year, but still her yearning to attain more business advents made her work towards new projects. 30 years ago, she had started food cart on Marina Beach. Her journey of business and personal life has been full of hurdles, but, she overcame all these problems. This indeed has made her an inspiring business professional at present. Currently, she has 14 outlets to her credit after the 3 decades of hard-work.

Her Source of Inspiration

Patricia Narayan has faced so many problems, but, despite of these hindrances, she has proved that success can be yours, if you have a determined soul. She is a self-motivational person because her hard-work and source of inspiration were both lying within. Her never stop despite of hindrances’ mantra has attained her laurels of success.

There are several entrepreneurs in world and Indian entrepreneurs have tread on the path of success despite facing many odds. The above stated entrepreneurs have made a remarkable contribution to the business world. The source of inspiration of these business professionals is different for everyone, a few got inspired by their fathers while others got motivated by their hard-work.