Cracking The Investment Puzzle: 5 Pointers To Help You Raise Venture Capital For B2B E-Commerce Venture

B2B e-commerce industry is currently one of the very few market segments currently open to 100% FDI.

June 27, 2016 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

If you ask randomly-picked ten entrepreneurs what may be the most likely thing their start-ups expect to face a challenge with, the word ‘funding’ will probably make an appearance no less than seven to eight times. Raising new funds does not come without its fair share of stumbling blocks, particularly with the global investment landscape witnessing a major slowdown. According to a recent report by Goldman Sachs, the private equity funding into Indian ventures has witnessed a tangible decrease in 2016.

Even the Indian e-commerce segment, which has been a darling of local and international investors, has not been left unmarked by these changes in the start-up and investment landscape. Several prominent B2C e-commerce companies today are considered to have inflated valuations due to a lack of profitability and high burn rate, causing their investors to internally mark down their share values in anticipation of an imminent market correction. This growing apprehension has also made investors cautious about pumping fresh funds into e-commerce ventures.

In the face of such massive odds, securing funding for your B2B e-commerce start-up might sound like a daunting task. But to my mind it is also an opportunity since investors would be favorably considering other sectors for investing. However, the B2B e-commerce segment is a different beast than its consumer-facing cousin. The industry has been attracting investment from major investors and private equity firms across the globe owing to its outlay, which currently exceeds $300 billion. The viability of investing in a B2B venture in India is also driven by the fact that less than 2% of the country’s overall retail industry is currently online. With smartphone adoption increasing at a rapid pace, the sector is expected to exhibit a concomitant growth to touch $700 billion in market size by the end of the decade. Moreover, the B2B segment, unlike the B2C industry, is open to 100% Foreign Direct Investments under the current government regulations, which further boosts the probability of securing funding for a B2B e-commerce start-up.

But while the time is ripe for B2B e-commerce marketplaces to make the most of the increased investor confidence, below mentioned are a few tips that can help your B2B venture in strengthening its investment pitch and significantly enhancing its chances of raising capital: