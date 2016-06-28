UAE-Based Startup Zero.1 Develops LiFi Enabled App To Personalize Museum Experiences
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
It’s a common sight in museums and cultural centers these days to find visitors looking up the work they are seeing on their smartphones, or perhaps even sneaking in selfies with the exhibits. With this being the case, UAE-based technology startup Zero.1 wants to put smartphones to use for a richer tour experience. Zero.1 has developed a light fidelity (LiFi) powered app called ART4U, which enables interactive and information-rich experiences for visitors at museums, galleries, and similar venues. With LiFi being an emerging network technology that allows high-speed data transfers using light, Zero.1 has been putting it to use building solutions for its Intelligent Outdoor Tower Automation (IOTA) product range, and now with the ART4U app. The Zero.1 team is currently working on refining the app, and expects it to go live by the end of 2016. Activated by a LiFi beacon positioning system, the ART4U app can enable users to choose between a quick tour and a full tour option (in audio or text format), following which it creates a personalized tour guide for the user. Further, users can also choose to receive trivia on their favorite exhibits or artists in the form of articles and videos that can be downloaded directly on to their smartphones.