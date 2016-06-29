The Investor's View: Does Attending Ecosystem Events Improve Chances Of Investment

June 29, 2016 1 min read

How many ecosystem events have you attended this year as an entrepreneur hoping to meet a potential investor? Startups tell us that one of the primary reasons they choose to go to MENA region events is to improve their chances of funding. We asked investors based in the Middle East, from angels to VCs, to talk back and give us their views on whether startups attending events were better positioned to garner investor interest.

THE Q When assessing startups for potential investment, do you consider how often they attend events in the ecosystem?

“Actually, I have never used attending events as part of the assessment. However, I do encourage our portfolio entrepreneurs to participate in events in the ecosystem. I think it’s important for networking and learning and sharing experiences. It can also help in building relationships with investors and other stakeholders in the ecosystem.”

