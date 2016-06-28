Brexit

Branson Says Virgin Group Loses Third of Its Value After Brexit

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Branson Says Virgin Group Loses Third of Its Value After Brexit
Image credit: Phil Stafford | Shutterstock
Richard Branson
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Richard Branson, founder and chairman of Virgin Group, said on Tuesday the company had lost about a third of its value since last week's vote by Britons to leave the European Union, adding he believed the country was heading towards a disaster.

Branson said Britain would fall into recession and that there should be a second vote now that people could see the implications of what exiting the bloc would have on the economy.

"This country is going to go into recession. Two of the worst days ever -- banks have been pounded means they are not going to lend money, we're going to go into recession," he told the "Good Morning Britain" TV program.

"We are heading towards a disaster. I don't believe the public realized what a mess their vote would cost."

The billionaire entrepreneur said his airline-through-finance group had canceled a "very big" deal since the vote which would have involved some 3,000 jobs.

"We're not any worse than anybody else but I suspect we've lost a third of our value," he said.

Branson called for a second EU membership referendum, saying he believed the public had not been given the true facts by those backing Brexit.

"When Brexiters told the public that people were exaggerating there would be a financial meltdown I think it's been proven they were not exaggerating," he said.

"I think one of the reasons why there should be a second referendum, particularly once the terms are known about what our entry into Europe is going to cost us, the public will then have all the facts."

In separate comments to the Guardian newspaper, he said he had met a group of Chinese businessmen who had invested heavily in England, but who would now stop future investment plans and withdraw those they had already made.

"Business people do not want politicians to completely and utterly wreck the hard work they’ve done for years and years and that is effectively what happened," he told the paper.

"Thousands and thousands of jobs will be lost as a result of this. Thousands of jobs that would have been created will be lost and the knock-on effect will be so dire."

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Brexit

Keep Calm and Carry On: What Brexit Means for Doing Business Across the Pond

Brexit

Don't Say 'Tally Ho' To The U.K. -- Yet!

Brexit

London Startup Scene Weighs Threat of British 'Techxit'