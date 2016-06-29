Funding Roundup: Did Your Favourite Startup Make The Cut?

June 29, 2016 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Have you missed your daily updates on startup funding? Not to worry, Here is your daily dose.

Hello Tax Raises Rs 2 crore

The Delhi-based startup, Hello Tax yesterday raised Rs 2 crore in an angel round of funding from Sanjeev Sinha, Chief Managing Director at brokerage firm Amrapali Aadya. Hello Tax, a startup which operates under iTechFlock Software Private Limited, is an app that allows its users to fill income tax returns easily. The company plans to utilize the funds to market its app.

App is available for Android, iOS and window users. Founded by Himanshu Kumar, the startup charges Rs 125 for a single return filing.

MySuperBrain Raises Angel Funding

EdTect startup, MySuperBrain has raised an undisclosed amount of angel funding from Soniks Consulting, a tech consultancy firm.

MySuperBrain is an online talent discovery platform for students that bring out the all-rounder in every student. The startup plans to utilize the funds for enhancing marketing strategies and augmenting the technology vertical.

With the aim to discover, improve and showcase the skills of students on a global platform, MySuperBrain provides age appropriate activities, content and educational games for the students in grades 4 to 12. It prepares students for a better future.

Lendingkart Group raises Rs 205 crores in Series B Funding

Founded in 2014, by ex-Banker, ISB Hyderabad alumnus, Harshvardhan Lunia and ex-ISRO scientist, IIM Bangalore alumnus, Mukul Sachan, Lendingkart Group, an online lending space has raised Rs 205 crores in new financing. Out of this $ 20 million was raised as equity and $12 million as debt.

This Series B round was led by Bertelsmann India Investments (BII), with participation from Darrin Capital Management and existing investors – Mayfield India, Saama Capital and India Quotient.

With this new round of funding, the company has raised Rs 260 crore till date. The latest infusion will be used for strengthening its data science capabilities, enhancing its technology platform as well as infrastructure for improved mobile capabilities.

Tech-Enabled Hospitality Startup Raises $8 million

Yesterday branded budget hotel aggregator, FabHotels has raised 8 million in a Series A round from Accel Partners and RB Investments. Mohandas Pai’s Aarin Capital and Qualcomm Ventures also participated in the funding round. The venture will utilize the funds to build their brands and to expand their network of operations.

Founded by Vaibhav Aggarwal and Adarsh Manpuria in 2014, FabHotels is the tech-enabled startup that provides standardized services to budget travellers.

Blog Beat Raises Undisclosed Amount

Founded in 2014 by Priyank Jain and Lokesh Jain, BlogBeats has recently raised an undisclosed amount of funding from a Michigan-based investor. The Banagaluru-based startup, which operates under TechBoulder Technology Solutions Private Limited, allows its users to exchange information about places and interests they encounter in their daily lives and travels.

These were the 5 startups that were blessed with investor money in past one day. We will keep you posted about more such interesting gossip of the startup world. Till then stay tuned to Entrepreneur.com.