Ring My Bell

June 1, 2000 1 min read

Kiss the bored drone of your operator goodbye. With Deluxe Select Phone 2000, virtually any published business or residential telephone number is a few keystrokes away. Plus, the software's database is eminently manipulable. Need a list of proctologists within 200 miles of your office? Right here. Need to generate a map? You got it. Want to use the Internet to send along a letter or postcard? Consider it done. Bonus: Select Phone also exports its data to Palm III, V and VII organizers. All in all: Select phone gets a spirited thumbs up.

Requires: Windows 3.1/95/98/NT, 16MB RAM,

10MB hard-drive space

Street price: $67

info USA

Omaha, Nebraska

(800) 998-3766

www.infousa.com

