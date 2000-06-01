Ring My Bell

This story appears in the June 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

Kiss the bored drone of your operator goodbye. With Deluxe Select Phone 2000, virtually any published business or residential telephone number is a few keystrokes away. Plus, the software's database is eminently manipulable. Need a list of proctologists within 200 miles of your office? Right here. Need to generate a map? You got it. Want to use the Internet to send along a letter or postcard? Consider it done. Bonus: Select Phone also exports its data to Palm III, V and VII organizers. All in all: Select phone gets a spirited thumbs up.

Deluxe Select Phone 2000
Requires: Windows 3.1/95/98/NT, 16MB RAM,
10MB hard-drive space
Street price: $67
info USA
Omaha, Nebraska
(800) 998-3766
www.infousa.com

J.W. Dysart (joedysart@aol.com), a software analyst and Internet business consultant, has written for more than 40 publications, including The New York Times.

