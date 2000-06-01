iPAQ It Up

Compaq's iPAQ Legacy-Free PC

June 1, 2000 1 min read

Picking up a PC for under $500 is becoming the norm these days, and Compaq's new iPAQ Legacy-Free offers a simple, good-quality, good-looking business system at a bargain price. Speed is a pumped-up performance feature of the iPAQ, which features a 500MHz Celeron processor supported by Intel's 810e chipset. Its 4.3GB hard drive is nothing to write home about, nor is the 64MB SDRAM, but it can easily handle Internet-intranet business use. Hot-swappable devices, such as a CD-ROM, a DVD or a second hard drive in its MultiBay, offer convenience in switching functions. The system is "legacy-free," offering USB ports to which you can daisy-chain peripherals such as printers. With the iPAQ's sleek design and small footprint, you'll be the envy of the office. Microsoft Windows 2000 comes preinstalled.

