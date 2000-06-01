Your Own Gumshoe

AXIS 2100 network camera

June 1, 2000 1 min read

Worried about how secure your office is? The AXIS 2100 allows you to keep a close watch on your property and employees with live, high-quality digital images. Controlled and accessed via any Web browser, it's an affordable addition to your security arsenal. It's also self-contained with its own Web server and IP address. This Ethernet-attached network camera supports TCP/IP, HTTP, FTP and SMTP and can be programmed to send images at scheduled times or by triggering events. An RS-232 serial port enables a modem or ISDN connection.

Axis 2100 Network Camera

Axis Communications

(978) 614-2100

www.axis.com

Street Price: $499