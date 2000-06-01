Material Girl

Profile of Caroline's Closets
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

Caroline Keating couldn't believe the "closets" of her bilingual vintage clothing site Caroline's Closets (www.carolinesclosets.com) were left barren after fashion mags Mademoiselle and Jane reported on its May launch last year. More staggering was what people were buying. "Legwarmers!" says the 27-year-old former model. "It's like, where are they wearing these?"

But it's people like Keating--who, at 8, began assembling her museum of "googly-eyed piggy banks" and other tchotchkes found at flea markets--who end up being "return hitters" to the site. Global fans empty their wallets for one-piece terry cloth short-shorts or jeans with pegged legs from the "Retro" closet; also found on the site are roller skates on the "Polyester" page, Emilio Pucci designs in "Cocktail," and Harley-Davidson T-shirts and Levi's from "Interstate Wear."

Keating, who, after modeling in Japan in high school and college, fell in love with the Japanese language, originally thought sales from her bilingual site would stream predominately from the Far East. She didn't even register Caroline's Closets with search engines. But verbal and electronic chatter of the site's clothes, stuffed Smurf dolls and Rubik's Cubes have transformed Keating's "personal project" into a full-fledged Los Angeles business with about 15 employees. Fellow Keating women--Web developer/sister Margaret Keating and vintage threads scout/mother Mary Keating--have helped Caroline pursue her dream from the get-go and still offer their time when needed. And the Keating patriarch? He's offered his pocketbook ($1,000 for the first batch of inventory) here and there.

Just skimming her personality-packed content, it's clear that writing is where Keating's heart is. Becoming a businesswoman was merely a "surprising and wonderful" side effect of meshing Web development with her adopted language. "Being an e-commerce businesswoman who successfully melds content and commerce to create community--that is what I hope sticks with me," she says. "I colored outside the lines when I was little, and I can't help but want Caroline's Closets to spill past the definition of e-commerce."

Contact Source

Virtual Ink Corp., (877) 696-4646, www.mimio.com

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.