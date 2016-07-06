Sexual Harassment

Ex-Fox News Host Gretchen Carlson Sues CEO Roger Ailes, Claiming Sexual Harassment

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Ex-Fox News Host Gretchen Carlson Sues CEO Roger Ailes, Claiming Sexual Harassment
Image credit: Noam Galai / Stringer | Getty Images
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson sued Fox News Chairman and Chief Executive Roger Ailes on Wednesday claiming sexual harassment and that he wrongfully fired her after years of making unwanted advances.

A Fox News representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Carlson claimed in the lawsuit that Ailes took her off the popular morning show Fox & Friends in 2013, cut her pay and placed her in a less desirable afternoon time slot because she refused to have a sexual relationship with him. The lawsuit was filed in New Jersey state court.

She also claimed in the lawsuit that Ailes called her a "man hater" and that he criticized her for getting offended when she had confrontations with male co-workers including former co-host Steve Doocy.

Carlson, 50, said she was fired on June 23. She is seeking damages for lost compensation, damage to her career and mental anguish. A former Miss America, she joined Fox News in 2005.

The lawsuit accused Ailes of retaliating against Carlson by firing her and before that "ostracizing, marginalizing and shunning her after making clear to her that these 'problems' would not have existed, and could be solved, if she had a sexual relationship with him."

Fox News is a subsidiary of News Corp. The lawsuit, which accused Ailes of retaliation, did not name the company as a defendant.

The case is Carlson v. Ailes, New Jersey Superior Court, Bergen County, case number not immediately available.

(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, N.Y.; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Sexual Harassment

Google Fired 48 Staffers Over Sexual Misconduct in the Past 2 Years

Is It Sexual Harassment to Stare at Another Employee for More Than 5 Seconds?

Sexual Harassment

How to Finally Stop Sexual Harassment at Work