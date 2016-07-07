4 Most Spectacular Office Buildings In India

July 7, 2016 4 min read

The most common occurrence in anybody looking to start their own business is the high level of issues they face with their current employers and in most cases, the chain of employers they have worked with. Now when we talk about issues that people face with their employers, the range is very high and ranges from team problems to that particular environment problem that one cannot point a finger at, thus remaining un-cracked.

Apart from colleagues, bosses, and their vibes, there is one other very serious issue that draws every wantrepreneurs into thinking “I won’t let my employees settle for this in my company” and that hard to ignore factor is – ‘Office Building’.

The office building is the one area that represents our second home perfectly. Like our house, we spend a considerable amount of time in our offices too. Adding to the shaking belief in the corporate world and the need of bringing a change in it, an office building that fails to add space for the idea wheels to churn becomes a contributing reason for the wantrepreneurs to become entrepreneurs.

This article is for those entrepreneurs who are looking to offer their employees a space that promises relaxation and eventually bring them to love their work. While different entrepreneurs would have different ideas about what they wish to offer their employees,forced by factors like location and cost restrictions,it is achievable to get ravishing office spaces for rent in Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and various other cities of India.

To give the entrepreneurs an idea here is an insight on India’s top 4 companies that have over time proved themselves to be on the top of the list of cool offices to work in, at the back of their infrastructure, placing themselves in the career chart of many –

1. Fisheries Department, Hyderabad

The 4-story fish building, which was constructed in the year 2012 to function as the office for National Fisheries Development located in Rajendra Nager, Hyderabad is the example of innovation at its best. In the belly of this titanic flounder, work is done every day to expand the technology for India’s aquaculture and fisheries world, with the only way of entrance in the building is below a silver fin.

2. Shree Cement, Jaipur

Typically popular for its royal forts and pink buildings, Jaipur’s architecture has added a modern-day twist with a LED-studded,high-techh building.

Designed by the celebrated Sanjay Puri architects, who are recognized to have created some of the most striking buildings in India, this illuminated building is the home to Shree Cements. Also called the “72 Screens Building”, the complex incorporates the traditional artwork of “Jali” or mesh as its fascia. Come night, the mesh turns into a kaleidoscope of color shifting LED Displays.

3. Engineering Design and Research Center, Chennai

Breaking the general notion that the corporate world is to be made with concrete, with no scope of innovation whatsoever with the nature, this office space in Chennai stands out. EDRC has changed all the rules of the typical office building, with its astounding construction, enabling uninterrupted airflow while placed in the lap of the lush green surroundings of Chennai. At the back of its surroundings and focus on nature, the EDRC building was ranked first in the list of the top amazing eco-friendly corporate offices of India.

4. The South Asian Human Right Documentation Center, Delhi

The truest example of thrilling brickwork, The South Asian Human Rights Documentation Centre (SAHRDC) is a non-governmental organization, which seeks to examine, file and publicize material about human rights.

The50-sqmbrick plot stressingon cost effective and spatial efficiency construction is where the work is undertaken every day. The alignment of the infrastructure is such that the lengthier 10m side is directly exposed to the sun all throughout the day.

These office buildings are the best example of how innovative Indian commercial industry has become and how open the sector has become to offer employees the space to perform in their absolute best. For and entrepreneur looking to offer the same space to their future employees, these out of the box office building ideas can be the first step.