Fear

The Key to Overcoming Your Fear

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Key to Overcoming Your Fear
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

“In any moment of decision, the best thing you can do is the right thing. The next best thing is the wrong thing. The worst thing you can do is nothing.” ~ Theodore Roosevelt

People ask me all the time for advice on how to “get off the couch” and get their big dream going.

I get it. I wondered the same thing when I was on my sister’s couch. And when I was driving a Napa Auto Parts truck for a living. And being a bouncer on the weekends.

There’s actually a really simple answer to this question and I thought I’d answer it in a 5 Minute Friday episode this week.

Whether you like it or not, here’s my best advice for making it happen in Episode 348.

Subscribe on iTunesStitcher RadioGoogle Play or TuneIn

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Fear

Everything You Want Is on the Other Side of Fear

Fear

How an Astronaut Manages Fear and Risk

Fear

How to Deal With a Fall and Become an Entrepreneur With No Fear