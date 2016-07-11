The Key to Overcoming Your Fear

July 11, 2016 1 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



“In any moment of decision, the best thing you can do is the right thing. The next best thing is the wrong thing. The worst thing you can do is nothing.” ~ Theodore Roosevelt

People ask me all the time for advice on how to “get off the couch” and get their big dream going.

I get it. I wondered the same thing when I was on my sister’s couch. And when I was driving a Napa Auto Parts truck for a living. And being a bouncer on the weekends.

There’s actually a really simple answer to this question and I thought I’d answer it in a 5 Minute Friday episode this week.

Whether you like it or not, here’s my best advice for making it happen in Episode 348.

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio, Google Play or TuneIn