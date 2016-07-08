Conferences

Amalgamation of Japanese-Indian Talent – Find Out Why It's a Win-Win for Both The Countries!

Image credit: Tech In Asia
While South-East Asian countries have shown immense respect and admiration for Indian technology talent, it’s also important to know how the two countries can complement each other!

Speaking on the same lines, Yoshiko Tsuwaki, Deputy Director for Japan’s Minister Of Economy, Trade, And Industry, told Entrepreneur Media why she thinks Japanese and India countries can partner with each other. was attending the Tech in Asia Conference in Bengaluru this week.

“While everyone talks about the market size, my personal feeling is that there might be some totally different technology emergence from India, just like Silicon Valley or China,” she said.

Tsuwaki added, “When I think about India, the supply of top people who can be the global leaders backed by the academic institutions here. India is also the destination for many multi-national companies for all verticals. Adding to that India also has some unique technological paths compared to other countries. So that’s why I’ve come here to India.”

Hardware marries software talent

“When it comes to IoT and AI you need a good combination of software and hardware. Japan is good at manufacturing but to be honest, in terms of software we aren’t the best people out there. On the other hand India is the biggest supplier of software engineers and companies. If we can merge /partner with each other to complement one another, we can show great results in the context of IoT. That’s why I feel India can be a partner at Japanese companies,” she noted.

Tsuwaki was one of the key speakers at the Tech In Asia Conference in Bengaluru this week.

