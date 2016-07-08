Mark Zuckerberg Comments on 'Graphic and Heartbreaking' Video

July 8, 2016 1 min read

This story originally appeared on Engadget



Striking a much different tone this time, Mark Zuckerberg again commented on a Facebook livestream gone viral. Unlike the cheery Chewbacca Mom video, this was about a stream capturing the immediate aftermath of police shooting a black motorist in Falcon Heights, Minnesota, broadcast by the victim's fiancee from inside the car. The Facebook CEO did not comment on the glitch his company said was behind the video's temporary removal, but closed saying "While I hope we never have to see another video like Diamond's, it reminds us why coming together to build a more open and connected world is so important -- and how far we still have to go."

Unfortunately, within hours of his posting, livestreams and video have appeared of a shooting after a rally in Dallas popped up on Facebook and Twitter. According to a police statement made to CBS DFW news, two snipers shot ten officers, killing three.