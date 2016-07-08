Amazon Alexa Deals Will Make You Shout Out Your Shopping List

The folks at Amazon are clearly attempting to entice you into the dangerous world of shopping with voice commands. They're doing Alexa-exclusive deals for customers who shop through the company's Echo, Echo Dot and Tap speakers, starting today until July 12.

The team is also adding more items to the list (including gadgets and smart home products) on the 12, which the company has designated as "Prime Day." You simply have to ask your faithful voice assistant: "Alexa, what are your Prime Day deals?"