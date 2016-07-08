Amazon Alexa Deals Will Make You Shout Out Your Shopping List
The folks at Amazon are clearly attempting to entice you into the dangerous world of shopping with voice commands. They're doing Alexa-exclusive deals for customers who shop through the company's Echo, Echo Dot and Tap speakers, starting today until July 12.
The team is also adding more items to the list (including gadgets and smart home products) on the 12, which the company has designated as "Prime Day." You simply have to ask your faithful voice assistant: "Alexa, what are your Prime Day deals?"
In case you've never done voice shopping before -- and we don't blame you, it sounds like a recipe for impulse buys -- you can also get $10 off on your first $20-and-up purchase through Alexa until the 12.
To buy anything through the voice assistant, though, you have to be a Prime member and enable one-click order ordering. Once you meet those criteria, you simply have to say "Alexa, order [product]" to make a purchase. Godspeed to you and your wallet.