Lyft Launches Premier, Its Version of Uber Select

Lyft Launches Premier, Its Version of Uber Select
Image credit: Lyft Premier
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Need to arrive in style? Lyft has you covered.

The app-based car service on Thursday launched Lyft Premier, its version of Uber Black, aimed at those with expensive taste. Select Lyft Premier and you'll be picked up by a high-end sedan or SUV like a BMW 5 Series, Audi A6, Lexus ES, or Cadillac Escalade. Lyft promised to deliver a "high-end experience, every time you ride," complete with leather seats and a more comfortable interior.

 

Just don't expect this type of luxury to come cheap. According to CNBC, Premier will cost twice as much as a regular Lyft. Premier drivers will, of course, also make more for every ride.

Lyft said it's launching this new service because "many" customers have requested a more stylish vehicle for business trips and special nights out.

At this point, Lyft Premier is only available in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, and New York City. Lyft said it plans to launch the service in more cities "soon," however.

If you live in one of the aforementioned areas and want to try it out, Lyft is offering new users a 20 percent discount on their first 10 Premier rides with the code LYFTPREMIER20.

Meanwhile, Lyft recently introduced another feature called Scheduled Rides, which lets you reserve a ride up to 24 hours in advance. To try it out, look for the clock icon when you go to reserve a ride, and select a time.

