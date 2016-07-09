Investors

How Investors Judge Startups Before Investing

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Investors Judge Startups Before Investing
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Founder, Angle Paisa
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Need of potential investors become inevitable to support and strengthen your business effectively, if you are among startups or already running a business. But it is not so easy to persuade potential investors to take a leap of faith in you. Following mentioned things will let you know how investors judge the startup

Startup Idea

It is very important to present your Business Idea in a way that investors could relate it, try to highlight the USP of the venture so that it becomes easy for them to judge how beneficial it can be to invest in the venture.

Investors want equity ownership

Investors prefer to invest their money for a fixed commission of the business where they invested. They met all legal securities to reduce the risks to entrepreneurs. Their business empire fits between crowd funding and venture capital sources.

TAM (Total Addressable Market) is another big concern. Just because you're selling a product in a big space doesn't make you a billion dollar company. You need to execute and show you can capture a certain percentage of that market. If your TAM is too small it might mean your execution ability as a company might be lacking, or that there isn't much growth potential left in your current market.

Investors always prefer a strong team with fresh ideas

To attract the investors, startups need to have a team of innovative minds who can deliver excellent ideas while presenting your business in front of investors.

Revenue Model

Investors are very much interested in the revenue model of the startup

How unique or novel is your technology

Technology's importance is also a function of the people and tools necessary to make it. The resource market for essential components of designing and developing a product are very important to consider, given that any impact to this market could have huge ramifications on that company's ability to produce and ship products.

Maintain Transparency

While pitching your business ideas to investors, keep all the things transparent to avoid any kind of confusion in their mind in the future.

Share Future Scope of Your Business Model

Investors always prefer for a potential business & having huge possibilities of future growth. It should be easily assumed that your business model is futuristic, well planned and will deliver huge profit in future.

Every investor has their own approach, and every startup is unique. Many entrepreneurs struggle to get the funding they need to start or grow their business So keep these thing in mind so that you can easily get the potential investor who can invest in your venture.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Investors

Importance of Incubators and Investors to make Agritech Sustainable

Investors

Orios Venture Partners' Rehan Yar Khan Banks on Ideas

Investors

Waterbridge's Sarbvir Singh Likes to Invest in Social Impact Companies