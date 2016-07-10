Taxi aggregators

An Uber for Intercity

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
An Uber for Intercity
Image credit: Shutterstock
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

While toying with the idea of starting an entrepreneurial venture inspired by the likes of Makemytrip, Anshuman Mihir met Satyakam Rahul, the CEO of Voyages India. The duo got together and soon got to work on a doctor’s conference in Hyderabad. “We wanted to book flights, hotels, which was easy but, could not book online taxis, which was in bulk around 350. It was a very hard task as there were many small taxi operators. Calling each taxi operator and checking different price structures without 100 per cent confirmation left us in bad taste.” With the idea to streamline the market the duo started Mytaxiindia in 2013. The idea was to offer taxi operators one platform.

Soon, they met their third co-founder, Mohit Rajapl who was working in Goibibo, and came on board in January 2014. In 2015, Vikas Jain, ex-makemytrip joined them to streamline the technology side and building an app for the company. The company provides taxis for long distance, for the people who want to travel from one city to another city.

Even though they had the expertise and were performing well, as entrepreneurs they felt some key metrics were missing! In May 2015 they joined GHV Accelerator. The 12-month programme helped them work on their  strategies. And in August, they met Nihon Kotsuso, Japan’s one the largest taxi company, who invested half million USD in the company for 5% stake. Besides money, the investor helped them with learning how to make standardized services in operations.

The co-founders built a global distribution system which is connecting all the operators on a common platform and reach 46.6 billion distributors and sell their taxis in the market. The core business of helping people travel inter-city has already covered 119 cities. The target is to reach 200 cities in two years opening 10,000 new routes. With close to 70,000 downloads their current ticket size is around 3500 rupees. The growth rate is a variable between variable between 30-40% with a margin of 8%. 

When asked if they are providing institutional booking Mihir says, “We are building a decent system where corporates can deposit and book from there itself. We are gradually growing towards that.”

(Originally published in Entrepreneur India magazine's July 2016 edition)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Taxi aggregators

State V/s Cab Aggregators. Who Benefits?

Taxi aggregators

An Uber for Intercity

Taxi aggregators

How Inter-City Cab Aggregation Is Coming Of Age In India