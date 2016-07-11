How Is This Startup Wooing Travellers To Opt For Camp Sites Over Hotels

OYO Rooms is involved in hotels and is now entering in studio stays and is not present in the camping space yet.

Travel and accommodation is a hotspot in the startup space in India. With Indians opting for innovating concepts like Airbnb, Indian entrepreneurs are now placing their bets on brining novel concepts for the Indian traveller.

Chirag Gupta CEO & Co-founder of Deyor said that their startup was created to address the needs of this ever growing class of campers, trekkers and adventure enthusiasts.

Why camps and not hotels?

“The adventure travel market is growing at 100 percent YoY and is the most unorganized and fragmented sector in travel category. We are 4 Co-founders and 3 out of us have a travel background or have been avid travellers with a special love for camping. We understood that the three major problems with adventure travel are Discovery, Trust and Experience,” Chirag said.

Naspers-backed travel portal Travel Boutique Online picked a strategic equity stake in the company. The partnership will allow Deyor to sell its campsites via the travel portal’s platform.

Talking about the partnership Chirag said, “TBO has 19000 travel agents that understand the camping product now and are actively looking to sell this new product in the TBO portfolio. This partnership puts us in a situation where there will never be a demand shortfall and allows us to concentrate completely on building a branded product with a standard experience across all our campsites.”

Competing with OYO and other brands with CAMPS!!!

Chirag said that Oyo has a very different business model where their main focus is scale while Deyor are experiential travel company. Oyo is involved in hotels and is now entering in studio stays and is not present in the camping space yet.

“With TBO on board, we have created a large entry barrier for any company venturing into this space. We have excess demand flowing in and we are working daily to ensure to slip-ups in our inventory. We feel that operationally we are already a year and a half ahead of anybody even thinking of entering this space,” Chirag said.

Chirag claims that within India there are more than 1000 campsites that need to be designed in a certain manner. “We have all of south and east parts of India as our immediate target. As of now we are not planning to go international and that’s purely because there is a big opportunity in our domestic market currently. However, if we do expand abroad our first target markets would be Malaysia, Europe, and Vietnam to begin with,” he added.