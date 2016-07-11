Wal-Mart

Wal-Mart Offers 'Free Shipping With No Minimum' to Tackle Amazon's Prime Day

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Wal-Mart Offers 'Free Shipping With No Minimum' to Tackle Amazon's Prime Day
Image credit: Shutterstock
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. will offer free shipping with no minimum purchase on all online orders for five days starting on July 11, stepping up its battle against Amazon.com Inc.'s highly publicized shopping event "Prime Day".

Prime Day is a sales event for members of Amazon Prime's $99 shipping and digital content service that has turned into a crucial part of the online retailer's growth plan. Amazon expects its second annual Prime Day event on July 12, to be bigger than last year.

In 2015, Amazon generated more sales on Prime Day than on Black Friday, a day which officially kicks of the year-end shopping season in the United States.

Wal-Mart is attempting to take a slice of that fast-growing online sales piece during the middle of the year, keep its customers from straying and attract new shoppers to its online platform.

This is also part of Wal-Mart's broader strategy to strengthen its e-commerce business at a time when its online sales growth is slowing. Sales through the company's website and mobile app increased 7 percent in the latest quarter compared with 17 percent a year earlier.

"We believe saving money every day is better than just one, and that all customers should save, not only some," Wal-Mart said in a statement that directly takes on Amazon's shopping event.

Wal-Mart's free shipping offer will be in addition to the recently launched 30-day free trial of ShippingPass, its unlimited 2-day shipping program, which costs $49 per year. Wal-Mart said customer sign-ups for ShippingPass have more than quadrupled since the offer launch last week.

Wal-Mart will offer discounts on everything from televisions and clothes to furniture this week. Its strategy this year appears to be more targeted than in 2015 when it launched a three-month sale to take on Prime Day.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Sandra Maler)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Wal-Mart

Wal-Mart Completes Acquisition of Jet.com

Wal-Mart

Wal-Mart to Buy Jet.com for About $3.3 Billion

Wal-Mart

Wal-Mart Offers 'Free Shipping With No Minimum' to Tackle Amazon's Prime Day